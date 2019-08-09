Woman wanted in Henrico County for distribution of heroin, conspiracy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on charges of distribution of heroin and conspiracy.

Sabrina Angelica Garrison, 31, from the Richmond area, is known to frequent Whitcomb Court, Jackson Ward and Henrico’s East End, police said.

Garrison is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with tattoos on her arms, neck, hands, and chest, specifically the name “Lisa” on her right arm. She has been known to drastically change her hairstyle.

Police say Garrison knows she is wanted and avoided multiple recent arrest attempts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Garrison is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.