RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two porch pirates, and has announced tips the public can utilize to prevent their packages from being stolen.

One of the suspects was photographed stealing packages from a house in Church Hill. The man is seen wearing a white tshirt, a blue face mask, and dark jeans and sneakers. He is seen carrying a black backpack over one shoulder.

The second porch package theft suspect was photographed in the Hillside Court area. He is seen wearing a dark green hoodie, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police gave many options for the public to use to help prevent package theft. People can: pick up deliveries from USPS, use Amazon lockers, use UPS “Access Points,” use FedEx lockers at Walgreens, have packages delivered to their workplace, have trusted neighbors receive their packages, report suspicious activity, use doorbell cameras and share video with detectives.

The Richmond Police Department asks for anyone with information on these or other package theft crimes, to contact police at 804-780-1000.