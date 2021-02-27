Portsmouth man sentenced to 6 months for involvement in shooting on I-64 in Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was sentenced Friday to 6 months in prison for his involvement in a shooting on I-64 in Chesapeake two years ago.

Records show that Michael E. Moore was sentenced to 10 years with 9 years and 6 months suspended putting his time served at 6 months for charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Michael E. Moore

In December 2019, two vehicles were trying to merge into the same lane near the High Rise Bridge, which was followed by a “brief engagement of aggressive driving,” police said.

At that point, police say Moore fired several rounds, which hit a 2013 gold Volkswagen Jetta.

The Jetta’s driver was not injured by the gunfire. He told police the other vehicle was an older model white Ford Explorer with a female passenger.

After the incident, police say the Ford Explorer sped away as it exited I-64 to George Washington Highway North.

Virginia State Police later arrested Moore in connection with the incident after he turned himself in to state police.

Initially, Moore was found guilty on all charges during his trial in October last year with his sentencing scheduled for Feb. 26.