Portsmouth police arrest man who jumped off West Norfolk Bridge during chase, escaped officers several times

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have arrested a man who jumped from the West Norfolk Bridge in an attempt to escape police during a chase and later evaded police capture multiple times.

26-year-old Alex Tew was arrested around 11 a.m. on Wednesday near the 1200 block of Airline Boulevard. When police responded to the scene, they arrested him without incident and recovered a stolen vehicle with firearms and other paraphernalia inside.

(photo: Portsmouth Police)

Tew was wanted for 19 felony charges in the City of Portsmouth and Felony Probation Violation from Chesapeake and Domestic Assault in Suffolk. He has charges for several stolen vehicles, as well as drug and firearms possession.

He was previously involved in a police chase that ended with him crashing an SUV and jumping from the West Norfolk Bridge on Oct. 26. After jumping, he was seen by “citizens, media and officers” but evaded capture.

That morning, a WAVY crew at the scene saw a man get out of the water and walk away with a limp.

Days later, Tew was seen at a Portsmouth residence. He fled the scene again, but police found evidence at the home that resulted in them obtaining an additional 12 warrants for charges of eluding police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.

Then on November 4, police received several calls reporting that Alex Tew, who is wanted on 19 charges in Portsmouth and some others in Suffolk and Chesapeake, had been seen at a residence near Woodrow Street and Florida Avenue.

The calls reporting Tew’s location came in around 9:40 a.m. Patrol officers arrived and confirmed with a citizen that Tew was there.

A search warrant was obtained and executed around 3:36 p.m. One person exited the house and was detained by not arrested.

Police swept the building but did not find Tew.

WAVY News has reported on Tew previously. In January 2020, he was arrested following a police pursuit from North Carolina into Chesapeake and Portsmouth.