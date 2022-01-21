Portsmouth teen fatally shot outside of school; 3 suspects in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All three suspects wanted in the murder of a Manor High School student are now in custody, the Portsmouth Police Department confirmed on Friday.
19-year-old Melvon Parker, 18-year-old Kwendale Glenn and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and firearm on school property.
On Wednesday, January 19 around 3 p.m., police were alerted to a crime scene in the 1000 block of Cherokee Road after a teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He died the same day from his injuries.
The scene of the shooting was near Manor High School.
Police have not named the juvenile victim, but 10 On Your Side confirmed with Portsmouth Schools that Amarion Collins, a student at Manor High, was the victim. School Principal, Dr. Timothy Johnson, sent a message to the school community the day of the shooting. In the message, he said Thursday would be an asynchronous day for students because of the incident. On Friday, school was closed because of weather.
The Manor High School Athletic Director posted the following on social media:
It is never easy to lose a part of your family. However, our Manor Athletics Family suffered the loss of @yungg_mariii (Amarion Collins) a very special young man. This is extremely difficult as I have personally watched Amarion grow and mature into not just a special athlete but also a solid student at Manor who seemed to make everyone around him smile with his smile. I could go on and on about how everyone thought the world of him and how much he will be missed as that’s all true. You will continue to see that by the tremendous outpouring of love being shown all around for this young man. The Manor Athletics Family sends our sincerest condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time as we are all hurting beyond words. You will be truly missed and never forgotten. Please keep us all in your prayers….