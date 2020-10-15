Powhatan County resident receives threatening letter concerning Black Lives Matter flag

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resident called the Powhatan County Sherriff’s Office after receiving a letter claiming their Black Lives Matter flag represented a communist organization. The letter was post marked out of Richmond but gave the Communist Party of America location in New York as the return address. The letter was addressed to “our loyal supporters.”
A photograph of the letter provided by the PCSO shows the letter claims that “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is a “communist terrorist organization affiliated with ANTIFA.” The author says the movement has the goal of white Christian genocide.
The author goes on to claim that white Christians have the “lawful right of lethal self defense.” At the end of the letter they threaten the recipient to leave the country and says “you have been warned!”
The letter recipient contacted the sheriff’s office on Oct. 12 on Monday to report the concerning letter.
In a news release the PCSO stated, “Our Offices wish to make it clear to anyone having sent or considering sending any letters of intimidation or harassment to any citizen because of their beliefs that this behavior is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”
The PCSO is now working to determine who sent the letter from Richmond and hold them responsible for their “act of intimidation.” The United States Postal Inspector will also be reviewing the letter and investigating further.
If any Powhatan County resident has received a similar letter or experienced any other forms of intimidation they are highly encouraged to contact Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marilyn Durham at (804) 598-5656.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Authorities identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on Erich Road as Ricky G. Seldon, a male in his 30s.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have responded to an apparent shooting in the city's Fairfield Court development. According to a police source, a man was shot in the 2300 block of N. 25 Street just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police have not officially released […]
- “This is enough dope to provide a dose of meth for every man, women and child in the United States and Mexico.”
- Officers responded to the 1800 block of Fernbrook Drive following a shooting just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, they found a man unresponsive inside a residence.
- A 27-year-old man accused of shooting a woman in Petersburg last month is now in custody.
- Consumers at home aren't the only ones looking to take advantage of online shopping deals ahead of the holiday season. Package theft is an issue that has plagued the City of Richmond in the past, and now, officials say they're seeing a spike.
- Richmond police need help to identify a man who was shot and killed Sunday in Richmond.
- Crime spike in Petersburg prompts new police chief to issue video message pleading for public's helpA spike in crime in Petersburg has the police department issuing a call to action.
- The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a Trump campaign sign was set on fire.
- A Florida man brought an AR-15 rifle and a handgun to Disney World because he was concerned for his family's safety amid the racial justice protests in Central Florida last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.