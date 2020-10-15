Powhatan County resident receives threatening letter concerning Black Lives Matter flag

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A resident called the Powhatan County Sherriff’s Office after receiving a letter claiming their Black Lives Matter flag represented a communist organization. The letter was post marked out of Richmond but gave the Communist Party of America location in New York as the return address. The letter was addressed to “our loyal supporters.”

A photograph of the letter provided by the PCSO shows the letter claims that “BLACK LIVES MATTER” is a “communist terrorist organization affiliated with ANTIFA.” The author says the movement has the goal of white Christian genocide.

A photo of the threatening letter. (Photo contributed by PCSO)

The author goes on to claim that white Christians have the “lawful right of lethal self defense.” At the end of the letter they threaten the recipient to leave the country and says “you have been warned!”

The letter recipient contacted the sheriff’s office on Oct. 12 on Monday to report the concerning letter.

In a news release the PCSO stated, “Our Offices wish to make it clear to anyone having sent or considering sending any letters of intimidation or harassment to any citizen because of their beliefs that this behavior is abhorrent and will not be tolerated.”

The PCSO is now working to determine who sent the letter from Richmond and hold them responsible for their “act of intimidation.” The United States Postal Inspector will also be reviewing the letter and investigating further.

If any Powhatan County resident has received a similar letter or experienced any other forms of intimidation they are highly encouraged to contact Powhatan Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marilyn Durham at (804) 598-5656.

More Crime Coverage From 8News