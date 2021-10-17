Powhatan Crime Solvers looking for owners of vehicles linked to burglary

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan Crime Solvers is asking for help identifying the owners of vehicles, along with a person who was caught on camera, linked to a burglary from earlier this month.

Crime Solvers said the incident occurred in Powhatan on Oct. 2.

Below are images of the vehicles and man the Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying:

  • car for Powhattan crime solvers
    )
  • car for Powhattan crime solvers
  • car for Powhattan crime solvers
(Photos courtesy of Powhattan Crime Solvers)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP and reference incident number 21-012421. All tips are anonymous and people could receive a cash reward.

