Powhatan deputies need help identifying self-checkout theft suspect

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Powhatan are cracking down on shoppers not using the self-checkout lanes correctly.

The latest warning comes after a woman was seen leaving an area-Walmart store with nearly 90 items valued at $500 after going through a self-checkout lane.

Police said the items were not scanned prior to the unidentified woman leaving the grocery store in a silver Volkswagen Jetta.

No additional information was made available by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Powhatan Crime Solvers at (804) 403-4357.