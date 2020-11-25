Powhatan man accused of trespassing, intentionally destroying crops

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies seek a Powhatan man accused of trespassing and destroying crops.

According to Powhatan Crime Solvers, a resident alerted the county’s Sheriff’s Office to report an ongoing trespassing issue on his property.

“The victim stated that the suspect has been driving an ATV through his property and destroying crops,” authorities said.

Authorities say it happened in the 1900 block of Manakin Town Ferry Road for several months, deputies revealed.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or have any information on the incident is asked to call Powhatan Crime Solver’s at (804) 403-HELP (4357).