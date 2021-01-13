Powhatan man sets off his home alarm, fires on police

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan Couty man fired at law enforcement officers outside of his home on Wednesday morning around 1 a.m.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home alarm in the 300 block of Bellson Lane where they were met with gunfire. The suspect, 50-year-old Michael Andrew Layman set off his own residential alarm which called police to scene.

Once on the scene, officers announced their prescene and were shot at. The scene was eventually secured by PCSO officers and Chesterfield County police.

Layman faces two charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and one county of recklessly handling a firearm.

None of the officers were harmed during the incident.