Powhatan resident arrested for soliciting children for sexual purposes

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on two counts of a soliciting a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes and four counts of using a communication system to expose his genitals to a child under the age of 15.

Robert Wesley Brizendine, 54 was arrested Wednesday at 2 p.m. He was under the impression that he was traveling to meet a 14-year-old in Powhatan but instead was apprehended by Powhatan Sheriff Office deputies.

PCSO says Brizendine is now being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes can call Det. Austin Schwartz at (804) 598-5656.

LATEST HEADLINES: