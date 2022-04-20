POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a fugitive who is wanted in multiple jurisdictions in Virginia.

According to police, 44-year-old Michael Allen Kersey was charged in April of 2021 with felony construction fraud and contracting without a license. Kersey requested a trial by jury and never appeared in court.

Kersey’s construction fraud charge in Powhatan stems from a complaint that alleges he took a $25,000 advance to install an in-ground pool, which he never did. He is also wanted on similar charges in Stafford County and Colonial Heights.

Anyone with information regarding Kersey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5662.