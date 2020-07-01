Powhatan woman charged after lying about being assaulted by two Black people

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 63-year-old Powhatan woman has been charged after confessing that she lied about being assaulted by two Black people on Tuesday.

According to the Powhatan’s County Sheriff’s Office, Gladys Townsend told authorities she had been assaulted by two people, a Black female and Black male, on Ridge Road. An investigation revealed that the attack did not occur.

Townsend later confessed that she fabricated the assault. She has been charged with filing a false police report.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, authorities said Wednesday.