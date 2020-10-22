Powhatan woman sentenced to prison for torture and killing of puppy

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — A Powhatan County woman is facing two years in prison for the torture and killing of a 10-month-old pit bull in 2019.

According to a release, 21-year-old Yasmine Burton was sentenced Thursday by Judge Paul Cella. The ruling includes three years suspended, which will allow Burton a probation period. If she does not break the law during that time, a judge will usually dismiss the sentence, which means Burton would be imprisoned for two years. However, if Burton does break the law, she faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars for this case.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the County of Powhatan says, at the time of her arrest, Burton advised authorities that she hung the puppy, named Chappo, from a tree using an extension cord because she was angry with her boyfriend for abusing her. The animal was found dead at Burton’s property by officials.

“I thought things were happening that were not,” Burton said in court, blaming her actions on a drug problem.

A necropsy of Chappo revealed the puppy had bite marks on the tongue and peri-tracheal hemorrhaging consistent with strangulation.

In sentencing Burton to two years behind bars, Judge Cella indicated that she did not seem like a particularly mean person and noted her lack of criminal history. However, he also advised that Chappo suffered and died for no reason.

After her release, Burton is to be on probation. The judge ordered that she have no contact with any companion animals.

The county’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Cerullo confirmed to 8News that the abuse allegations at the hands of Burton’s boyfriend were investigated, but never substantiated. Chappo’s owner denied the claims, and at sentencing, Burton reportedly provided no police reports or evidence to prove otherwise.