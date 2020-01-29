Pregnant woman found shot in Henrico’s East End

Chesterfield Police are on the scene of a death investigation on Providence Creek Road. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman in critical condition.

Police responded to Cedar Avenue just before midnight Tuesday for calls of shots fired. When they arrived they found a woman had been shot in the stomach. Officers on scene were told that the woman was pregnant.

The woman is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police also found a man with minor injuries at the scene. Officers are unsure of how he was hurt.

Investigators are looking at this as a targeted shooting. There is no suspect information this morning.

8News has a crew on the way to the neighborhood to learn more.