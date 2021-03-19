Prince George County police arrest man in possession of 6 different kinds of drug, 5 firearms

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department executed a search warrant today, uncovering a drug operation. They arrested a man in possession of pills, marijuana, five firearms and what police suspect to be fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

The Chesterfield County Police Department and Virginia State Police assisted with the investigation.

Police say the warrant was for a location in the 3000 block of Madison Street. On the scene they seized the drugs and weapons as well as $43,000 in cash. They arrested 22-year-old Domonique Mason of Prince George County.

Mason has been charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to distribute, two counts of felony child endangerment and three counts of possession of a firearm and a controlled substance. PGCPD says additional charges are pending.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.