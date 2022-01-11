Prince George police investigating arson at Scott Park Pavilion

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is investigating an arson at the Scott Park Pavilion.

The department said one of their theories about the incident is that some kids stuff some flammable material, either paper, leaves or pine needles, in the cracks of one of the support beams. The materials were then burned and smoldered through the night causing damage to the pavilion.

Luckily, PGPD said the flames did not reach the roof. Below are photos of the damage:

The Prince George County Police Department is investigating an arson at the Scott Park Pavilion. (Photo: PGPD)

Police say the incident may have taken place yesterday afternoon or evening.

The department is asking the person or persons involved, or anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

“Rather than deceit and guilt, bad decisions followed by regret, ownership and accountability can lead to growth,” PGPD said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information can contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or via email at police@princegeorgecountyva.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 804-733-2777 online at https://www.p3tips.com or using the “P3 Tips” app. The department added school resource officers will also be able and open to speaking to someone with information.