Prince George police looking for ClickZ robbery suspect

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County Police are searching for a man who held up a business in the Crossings shopping center early Tuesday morning.

PGCP said they responded to a robbery at the ClickZ located at 4225 Crossings Boulevard at 12:30 a.m.

According to a witness on the scene, the suspect was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police said the suspect is a black male, 5’10 to 6’0″ tall. During the time of the robbery, he was wearing a button-up maroon long sleeve shirt, black jeans, and a black leather hat.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.