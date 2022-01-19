Prince George police looking for counterfeit money suspect

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person linked to counterfeit money.

Police said at about 10: 15 a.m. on Jan. 14, the suspect entered a business on the 4600 block of County Drive. The department said the suspect waited until the cashiers were busy with customers and then made two separate transactions with counterfeit money.

Below is a photo of the suspect:

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Prince George County Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.