PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County are asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

According to the Prince George County Police Department, 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello of Richmond was walking on the 21000 block of South Crater Road in the Carson area on the night of Monday, Jan. 9 when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The force of the impact caused Pescatello to be ejected from the shoulder. He was found at around 7:30 on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10 by a passing driver and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen this incident or has related information is asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.