Prince George police looking for man linked to New Year’s Day firearm robbery

Prince George robbery suspect

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is looking for a man linked to a firearm robbery that took place on New Year’s Day.

Police said at 12:48 p.m. on Jan. 1, a man was seen walking through a property where someone had broken into a vacant home, located in the 4500 block of Flowerdew Hundred Road. A firearm was reported stolen from the residence.

The suspect is described as a man about 40 to 45 years old, between 5’10 and 6 feet tall, weighs 185 to 190 pounds and has brown hair. He was caught on camera wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a bag. Below are photos of the man:

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 804-733-2773, or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 804-733-2777 or on the P3 tips app.

