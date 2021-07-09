Prince George Police searching for burglars caught on camera

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is searching for three burglars caught on camera. Video footage captures the robbers escaping the home with some items in hand.

The house is located on Cedar Creek Lane and the crime took place on July 1.

According to the police department, the robbers went inside a home when no answered the doorbell and took what they could. They started to run away after a homeowner caught them.

Anyone with information can call Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2773.