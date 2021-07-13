Prince George Police searching for suspected shoplifter

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of shoplifting an item costing over $1,000.

According to police, the man stole a Honda 2200 Inverter on June 21 around 3:45 p.m.

After taking the item, the suspect left in a black car. Police say the man suspected of stealing the inverter is a white adult between the ages of 25 and 40, he is between 5-feet 6-inches tall and 5-feet 10-inches tall with dark hair. He has a forearm tattoo.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing camo print shorts, a white and yellow mask and gray Jordan sneakers.

Police ask that people with information call (804) 733-2773.