Prince George woman found not guilty of neglect, second-degree murder for attempting to drown child

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — According to court documents, a woman accused of trying to drown her child has been found not guilty of child abuse and second-degree murder by reason of insanity.

Leslei Kuykendall, 38, of Prince George was charged back in Jan. 11 after first responders rescued Kuyekendall’s child from a river. The baby had a small amount of water in its lung and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Her trial wrapped on May 5 and she plead not guilty. She was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

There is a review of the decision scheduled for Aug. 25.