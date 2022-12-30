PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.

The first robbery occurred at Wells Fargo on Oct. 4, and the second occurred at Bank of America on Nov. 19.

A robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank. (Photo: Prince William County Police) Prince George County Bank of America Robbery suspect (Photos courtesy of Prince William County Police Department) Photos of the suspect connected to the October Wells Fargo bank robbery and the November Bank of America robbery

Police said 37-year-old Zachary Allen Hunter, of Landover, Maryland, was arrested on Dec. 28 in connection to a third bank robbery that occurred at a Wells Fargo in the Reston area. During the investigation, police said Hunter was connected to the two previous bank robberies in Prince George County.

Arrest warrants were obtained the next day for Hunter, who remains in custody in Fairfax County, police say. He faces two charges of robbery, and his court date is pending.