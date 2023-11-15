PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police officials are investigating a fatal shooting that left a Big Stone Gap man dead.

On Nov. 14 at 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Wharf Lane in the Triangle area to investigate a reported shooting. Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found 26-year-old Quatrail Raynard Smalls lying on the ground with gunshot injuries.

According to police, they provided immediate first aid to Smalls at the scene. Smalls was then transported to a nearby hospital where later he died from his injuries.

Shell casings were found in the roadway of Wharf Lane and a residence in the Linden Park Apartment Complex that was struck by the gunfire, according to police.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone who has information to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or submit an online tip here.