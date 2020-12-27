Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy fired for ‘disturbing’ social media activity

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy has been fired after the agency was notified about “disturbing comments” made on several social media outlets by the deputy sheriff, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post, Sheriff Glendell Hill was notified and ordered an Internal Affairs investigation.

“The investigation has concluded and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office,” the announcement from the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, the deputy in question, Aaron Hoffman told The Washington Post that he did not post the comments, saying the account he had recently opened on social media site Parler was hacked. He claimed that he closed the Parler account after noticing suspicious activity on his email.

The Washington Post reports that several of the comments advocated violence, including against Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts Jr. for allowing the dismissal of a case seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election.

A freelance journalist has been credited with linking Hoffman’s social media account to threats against politicians and judges.

Hoffman tells The Washington Post that he plans to consult with attorneys about his firing and the social media account.

