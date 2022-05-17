PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this week, officers in Prince William County arrested a man accused of beating another man with a metal bat after a heated argument.

On the evening of Monday, May 16, police responded to the scene at the CubeSmart Self Storage facility, located at 14250 Charis Avenue in Gainesville, to investigate reports of an assault that took place.

According to the officers’ investigation, the victim, a 49-year-old man, and the accused, 39-year-old Joshua Everett Collins, were involved in an argument that had escalated. The verbal altercation became physical after Collins allegedly retrieved a metal bat from his vehicle and proceeded to strike the victim with it multiple times. Collins then drove away in his vehicle and waited for the police to arrive at the scene.

Joshua Everett Collins. (Credit: Prince William County Police)

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. It has not been revealed what the two men were arguing about before violence broke out.

Collins has been charged with malicious wounding for the incident. He is being held on a $4,000 bond and waiting on a hearing date.