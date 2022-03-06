MANASSAS, Va (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a possible abduction attempt in Manassas on Saturday night.

Prince William Police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment building on the 10400 block of Butterfield Street in Manassas just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, who lives in the building, was getting ready to leave her car and go inside when an unknown man got out of his car and entered the building.

According to Prince William County Police, the man waited for the victim to come inside and when she tried to enter her apartment, he grabbed her from behind in a “bear hug.”

After being grabbed, the victim screamed and the man ran away. The victim was not injured.

A police K-9 unit searched the area but could not find the suspect. This incident is still being investigated.

The suspect is described as a man with medium complexion and unknown age. He stands at about 5’9′ and weighs about 185 pounds. He was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black and grey sweatpants, black sneakers and glasses with gold frames.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6650.