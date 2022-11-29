PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — On November 24, multiple burglars used an axe to smash the front window of a Prince William County business, making off with their loot in the early morning hours as dogs gave chase.

Surveillance footage revealed that the culprits had worn dark clothing and facemasks to conceal their identities.

The Prince William Police Department is searching for suspects they believe are responsible for twin pickaxe robberies. (Photo: Prince William Police Department)

The store they hit that night was Arcadia Smoke Shop, and the stolen goods, according to police, were tobacco products.

But the next morning, suspects wearing the same type of clothing used a pickaxe to smash the window of front window of Dominion Arms. The suspects stole several guns, then fled the scene.

When police arrived, they again attempted to use dogs to track the suspects, but failed.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.