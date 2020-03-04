Property stolen from multiple unlocked vehicles overnight in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have had items stolen from their car overnight to come forward after receiving multiple reports of property being taken from unlocked vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said property was stolen from several unlocked vehicles overnight in the Kentwood Farms/Greenwood Estates neighborhood.

Wednesday morning, several deputies, as well as Virginia State Police officers, responded to the area after a suspect was spotted in a stolen vehicle. The suspect reportedly fled from the car on foot but was later apprehended in the Kentwood Farms neighborhood.

“We have recovered some of the property and are currently taking numerous reports from the Rock Cedar, Kentwood Farms and the Arbors neighborhoods,” the sheriff’s office said. If your vehicle was entered throughout the night or had property stolen, please contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804)966-9500.

