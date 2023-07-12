The trial, heading into its fourth day Thursday, will now turn to the defense.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The trial of Kassceen Weaver — the man charged in a case that rattled the Chesterfield community after the body of his son Adon Weaver was found in a freezer — wrapped up its third day Wednesday with the prosecution resting its case.

The Chesterfield Circuit Court judge overseeing the case rejected motions to strike indictments, confirming that the jury trial will continue with K. Weaver facing charges of felony murder, child neglect and concealing a dead body.

The defense is expected to call their witnesses Thursday, and a major question remaining is whether or not K. Weaver will take the stand. If so, it would be the community’s first time directly hearing his side of what happened that tragic day in October 2018.

The jury selection process consumed a majority of the trial’s first day on July 10, in part, due to the graphic nature of some pieces of evidence. The trial resumed on July 11 after the jury was selected and the prosecution and Weaver’s defense gave their opening statements.

On the trial’s second day, the prosecution showed pictures of Adon Weaver’s body after being frozen in his parents’ freezer for more than two years. Adon was the child who Kassceen “Kass” Weaver is accused of killing on October 23, 2018.

It’s a date unforgettable to his mother, Dina Weaver, who took the stand first on the second day of the trial.

D. Weaver discussed K. Weaver’s frustration with his now-deceased son and emphasized that Adon showed signs of developmental delays and almost always had some form of bruising. She testified that her estranged husband would spank and hit Adon with a belt.

D. Waver testified about the night of Adon’s death, claiming K. Weaver did not want to take the child to the hospital because of his bruising out of fear they would have their older son taken away from them.

D. Weaver told the courtroom that Adon had a history of health problems and that the boy lost consciousness after crying hysterically nine days before his death. D. Weaver, who worked as a pharmacist, alleged that K. Weaver was highly against doctors and outsiders in general.

Before his death, D. Weaver said Adon lived a life of isolation. He was born at home, was homeschooled and his parents never had friends or neighbors over, K. Weaver said.

The jury also saw pictures of K. Weaver hugging and kissing the little boy. The prosecution noted that these loving images were prior to the couple realizing Adon had developmental delays.

During the second day of the trial, the prosecution called on medical experts who took the stand. The man who performed Adon’s autopsy believes the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

In gruesome images, the jury was shown fractures on the child’s skull and ribs. The judge noted afterward that some members of the jury were on the verge of weeping.

The defense questioned those medical witnesses who admitted CPR, a procedure performed on Adon twice in the two-week timeframe before his death, can cause rib fractures. However, the defense also specified that children’s ribs are incredibly strong, meaning that a fracture would take extreme force.

K. Weaver’s trial is set to continue Thursday in Chesterfield Circuit Court. His defense lawyers will begin to call witnesses.