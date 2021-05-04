Public restroom at Scott Memorial Park in Prince George County vandalized

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince George County police are looking for whoever vandalized a public restroom over the weekend.

Officers said the incident happened overnight on Friday, April 30 at the Scott Memorial Park restroom near the playground.

Toilets were found tipped over and broken on Saturday morning. Authorities said they want to hold the person/s responsible accountable for their actions.

A public restroom at a park in Prince George County was vandalized over the weekend. (Photo: Prince George County Police FB)

If you have any information on this incident, report it to Prince George County Police at (804) 733-2770, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.