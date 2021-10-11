Public’s help needed in identifying Chesterfield armed robbery suspects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for two armed robberies at an area apartment complex.

The incidents occurred on Sept. 24 and Oct. 6 on Meadowdale Blvd. In the first robbery, multiple victims were robbed and assaulted as they sat in their vehicle. The suspects fired a shot into the vehicle after brandishing a gun and demanding money and property.

In the second robbery, the victim was also physically assaulted.

A map showing the areas of Meadowdale Blvd. where two armed robberies occurred. Photo: Chesterfield County Police

Police describe the suspects in these incidents as black males between 17 and 19 years old, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 3 inches tall. The suspects fled the area of both robberies in a gray or silver four-door sedan.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.