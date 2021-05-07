Pursuit in Spotsylvania leads to arrest of two people

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were arrested by Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday following a pursuit stemming from an attempted break-in.

Deputies responded at 12:33 p.m. to the Garrison Woods subdivision for a call of a fight in progress.

One of the suspects fled the scene in a black Acura and was met by a deputy vehicle at the entrance to the subdivision. A pursuit ensued after the deputy turned on his lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The pursuit continued along Barrett Heighs Road to Garrisonville Road and then onto Eustace Road. The driver of the Acura drove recklessly and dangerously, ignoring traffic signs, stop lights and speed limits in an attempt to evade deputies.

The .38 revolver recovered following a police pursuit in Spotsylvania. Photo: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect and the passenger in the vehicle abandoned the car on Blue Spruce Circle and fled the scene on foot.

Deputies used K-9s to arrest Phillip Archer, 35, of Lorton and Jamel Pettway, 34, of Stafford. Archer was charged with attempted breaking and entering while armed, use of a firearm during a felony and resisting arrest. He tossed a loaded .38 revolver out of the Acura during the pursuit, and investigators recovered the weapon at the intersection of Eustace Road and Cabin Court. Archer is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Pettway was charged with felony eluding, providing false identification to law enforcement, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Investigators say the attempted break in was part of a revenge plot from an earlier assault.