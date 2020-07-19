Pursuit in Stafford County ends with fatal head-on collision

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder and other offenses following a pursuit on Jefferson Davis Highway Friday night.

Daontre Kalio Waters, 25, of Reva, Virginia faces charges of felony murder, felony eluding, and attempted capital murder, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office told 8News.

The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports that deputies responded to a robbery and spotted a silver SUV driven by Water speeding away Friday night. Deputies pursued and were able to eventually block Waters. The Free Lance-Star wrote that a deputy was injured after Waters freed himself by ramming his vehicle into the deputy’s cruiser.

LATEST POLICE INVESTIGATIONS:

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Sometime later, Waters struck a vehicle head-on in the 200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, killing the driver and causing serious injuries to the passenger.

Waters, who was also injured in the crash, was eventually taken into custody. Deputies told 8News he is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. No mug shot of Waters was made available for 8News.

Additional charges are pending, authorities added. An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST HEADLINES: