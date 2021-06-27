‘Put the guns down’: Richmond Police called to four shootings in less than 24 hours

Police investigated a shooting at an apartment complex in Richmond’s southside on Sunday. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police were called to four separate shooting incidents within a less than a 24-hour period from just before 11 p.m. Saturday to approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities have confirmed with 8News that one of the shootings was fatal.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday on 5th Avenue. Officers said that the victim, a juvenile male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened on North 20th Street and Broad Street. At 2:24 a.m., police in the area said they heard gunshots and found a person shot in the street. The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shooting happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said that a male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Clarkson Road.

The fourth shooting happened at the 700 block of Blandy Avenue, just off of Glenway Court. Richmond Police were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. An officer confirmed to 8News that one person was shot, but the identity and condition of the victim have not yet been released.

“You don’t have to take somebody’s life or try to hurt them,” Troy King, a 33-year resident of Richmond, said. “At the end of the day, shooting is not getting nowhere.”

King said he has noticed a spike in violence in the city in 2021.

“Pretty much ever since they opened up everything, ever since, people want to be outside, people got a lot to prove,” he said.

With children at home, he said he is most concerned for their safety and that of younger generations in the city.

“I prayed to God a bullet didn’t hit my house because I got kids and kids are innocent and a bullet doesn’t have a name,” King said. “Our youth is our future.”

In fact, the Sunday afternoon shooting on Blandy Avenue happened just feet away from a playground.

“A bullet could’ve hit a baby just now or anybody, innocent bystander,” King said. “Put the guns down.”

8News is working to learn more about each of the aforementioned shootings.