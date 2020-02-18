Questions remain following police response in separate Richmond incidents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police response to two separate incidents in Richmond Monday night has left a lot of unanswered questions.

8News responded to two possible shootings Monday night in the area of St. Peter Street and West Charity Street in Gilpin Court and the 1300 block of Coalter Street near Mosby Court.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard gunshots and a man said a bullet hit his home. 8News captured a car whose windows were shattered from apparent gunshots. Police remain silent about the possible shootings, however.

In the midst of the two shootings, officers were called to VCU Medical, located at the 1200 block of E. Marshal Street, for an apparent shooting victim.

According to the Richmond Police active calls page, police responded to three separate shooting incidents in a little less than an hour. The first shooting was reported just before 6 p.m.

8News has reached out to Richmond Police multiple times for information relative to the apparent shootings. Police did not return our calls.

