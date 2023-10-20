HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force has located two wanted suspects in connection to the distribution of narcotics.

Essie I. Hawkins-Whitlock, 31, of Hampton and Lawrence Lee, 60, Of Harrisonburg were located on the 1700 block of East Market Street in the City of Harrisonburg and taken into custody without incident — or without resistance.

Hawkins-Whitlock was arrested on 12 felony counts of distribution of Schedule I/II narcotics and 10 felony counts of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I/II narcotics.

Lee was taken into custody on one felony count of distribution of Schedule I/II narcotics, one felony count of conspiracy to distribute Schedule I/II narcotics and one felony count of conspiracy to distribute to accommodate.

Both suspects are currently being held without bond at Rockingham County Jail.

This investigation remains active and ongoing as additional charges are pending.

The R.U.S.H. Drug Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Culpeper Field Office.