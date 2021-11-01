Rape under investigation following incident at University of Richmond coed dorm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond Police Department is investigating a rape reported on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to a university spokesperson, a suspect has been arrested in connection to the assault.

The University of Richmond crime log states that the location of the reported rape was Gray Court, a coed dormitory for upperclassmen students located on Westhampton Way.

The log also lists an instance of malicious wounding and strangulation at the same date and location.

The University of Richmond said they have been in contact with the victim and her family to provide support. The university’s student newspaper, The Collegian, reported that students received multiple warnings about sexual assaults this semester and an email with resources pertaining to sexual misconduct was shared following the reported rape.

8News is working to learn more about the incident, stay with us for updates.