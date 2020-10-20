Rapper accused of fraudulently getting $1.2M in jobless benefits after boastful music video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Federal prosecutors in California say a Memphis-bred rapper’s COVID-19 relief claims tested positive for fraud.
Nuke Bizzle, whose real name is Fontrell Baines, is accused of filing for $1.2 million worth of fraudulent unemployment claims under the CARES Act.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the 31-year-old rapper “boasted in a YouTube music video about getting rich from committing unemployment benefits fraud.”
Prosecutors pointed to a music video posted in September in which Baines raps, “unemployment so sweet. We got 1.5.” Another rapper says, “You got to sell cocaine. I just file a claim.”
Prosecutors say Baines received at least 92 debit cards loaded with unemployment benefits. They say some of those cards were obtained using stolen identities.
He had used about $700,000 of the $1.2 million when he was arrested, they said.
He was arrested Friday and has been charged with interstate transportation of stolen property, aggravated identity theft and access device fraud.
Baines currently has an active warrant out for his arrest in Shelby County, Tennessee, for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. That warrant was issued in June. Over the years, he’s racked up a number of drug and weapons charges in Shelby County and has also been arrested for assault and evading arrest.
A woman at a South Memphis home linked to Baines’ family members refused to comment. “We ain’t doing no talking on no camera about Fontrell,” she said.
According to prosecutors, Baines currently lives in Hollywood Hills, California.
If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in federal prison.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Two U.S. Park Police officers indicted Thursday on manslaughter charges in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Virginia motorist have been released on bail.
- A Richmond man is facing over 12 years in prison for firearm and cocaine possession charges.
- Police in Chesterfield are looking for two people accused of credit card theft.
- The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a young girl who was walking along the road Sunday evening.
- Four people were injured after a vehicle ran into a store on Monday afternoon.
- Two disabled Columbus voters got into a fight at the Citizen Services Center while waiting in line for advance voting.
- The Petersburg Police Department is requesting help from the community to solve a homicide case from Jan. 25, 2020.
- Police are investigating a deadly accident after a Chevrolet Malibu struck a riding lawnmower.
- A Sunday shooting in Prince George County left one man dead, according to the Prince George County Police Department.
- The extent or cost of the damage to the other vessels is not yet known.