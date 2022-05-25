STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Stafford on suspicion of loitering near a school bus stop.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, two deputies responded to Hidden Lake Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, for a report of a suspicious person near a school bus stop. The deputies arrived and approached the suspect, who gave them false identification.

The deputies checked DMV records and confirmed that the suspect was 45-year-old Teddy Morrow of Orange, who is a registered sex offender. Morrow was arrested and charged with false identification, obstruction of justice, identity theft and being a sex offender loitering in proximity to children.

Morrow is currently being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.