Religious tutor arrested for exposing himself, physically abusing children

Adam Ahmad, 36, of Woodbridge, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, two counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children and one count of cruelty and injuries to children.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William Police Department said they have arrested a religious tutor for exposing himself to and physically abusing children.

The department said on Feb. 28, the Special Victim’s Unit and Child Protective Services began an investigation into an indecent exposure incident that occurred at a home in Dumfries on Feb. 24.

The investigation revealed a religious tutor was accused of exposing himself to two children of a family, a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, during a virtual tutoring session, according to the PWPD.

Law enforcement also found that the tutor allegedly physically abused the 12-year-old during an in-home tutoring session at the victim’s home in November, 2020. The accused forced the child to remove all of his clothing, bound his hands and feet to a chair with zip-ties and then repeatedly struck him with a cane as punishment.

These allegations were reported to police which prompted the investigation.

On March 1, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the accused who was arrested at his home in Woodbridge later that evening.

Adam Ahmad, 36, of Woodbridge, was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, two counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children and one count of cruelty and injuries to children.

PWPD said Ahmad’s court date is pending and he is being held without bond.