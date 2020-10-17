Report: ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested, accused of choking girlfriend

EUGENE, Ore. (NEXSTAR) — “Home Improvement” star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Eugene, Oregon Friday after being accused of choking his girlfriend, according to TMZ.
Bryan, who played Tim Allen’s oldest son Brad on the hit television show, was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a report.
Police say neighbors called authorities after a confrontation at an apartment complex. When law enforcement arrived, they found 39-year-old Bryan sitting outside. He was reportedly arrested without incident.
TMZ reports the victim told police Bryan got mad at him and then “put his hands around her throat and squeezed.”
When authorities arrived, she was hiding nearby at a friend’s home, according to TMZ.
As of Saturday morning, Bryan remained in custody.
“Home Improvement” aired on ABC from 1991-1999. Since the show went off the air, Bryan has appeared in a handful of movies including “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.”
