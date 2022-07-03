CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and another hurt after a shooting at a party in Chesterfield Saturday night.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded to the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkway at about 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a party where over a hundred people were in attendance.

Once on scene, officers reportedly found a juvenile male in a bathroom with a gunshot wound. Police believe he was the intended target.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

A Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy who was providing security at the party went to investigate before police arrived. The Chesterfield Police Department says the deputy encountered a person with a handgun.

The deputy confronted that person and fired their weapon. The person was hit and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

Chesterfield Police is still investigating this incident. Call the department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information.

This is a breaking news situation, stay with 8News for updates.