Resident held at gunpoint during home invasion near VCU, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for two people who broke into a home near VCU and held the resident at gunpoint.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon just before 3:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Catherine Street, police said.

Authorities said the suspects knocked on the door and showed a gun when the victim answered the door. One of the suspects held the victim at gunpoint while the other searched the apartment.

The suspects stole cash and a cell phone. The suspects fled eastbound on Catherine Street on bikes.

Police said one of the suspects is a black male, about 20 years old, 5’8” in height with a faded haircut and was last seen wearing a tank top. The second suspect is a black male, about 20 years old, 5’11” in height, larger build and was last seen wearing a T-shirt.

VCU Police offer these tips if you find yourself in a similar situation:

If you find yourself in a similar situation, do not resist. Cooperate.

Be the best witness possible. The information you provide police will help them identify the suspect(s). Focus on their physical characteristics, clothing description, height, weight, hairstyle and the last direction they were headed.

Do not make sudden and unexpected moves.

If the suspect claims to have a weapon, never try to force the bluff.

Trust your instincts about a person or situation. Always choose safety over courtesy.

Never try to apprehend the criminal yourself.

Find a safe location and call the police immediately.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Richmond Police or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.