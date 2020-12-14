Residents react to quadruple murder in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A juvenile has been charged in a quadruple murder in Elkview Sunday, according to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says authorities became aware of the killings when a family hadn’t been heard from.
Tiffany Gandee woke up Sunday to the news that her neighbors were dead.
The gruesome murders were described to her by her husband, who ran into the family of the victims while he was taking out the dog.
“He said I found mom and dad dead, the middle boy […] was on the floor and the baby was under the bed,” said Gandee.
The grandfather had come to check on the family after not hearing from them.
“And he said ‘anybody been over here?’ and my husband said ‘no’, and he said ‘well they’re dead, they’re all dead'” she said.
Adult male found dead on the steps of a Concord Avenue residence
They called 911 and Kanawha County sheriff deputies found two adults and two children — a 3-year-old and 12-year-old boy dead inside the house.
In a press conference Sheriff Rutherford said the oldest son who is 16-years-old had been found safe outside of the home but he could not give any more details.
Neighbors didn’t know what to make of all the police activity.
“This morning I just noticed a lot of traffic on the road,” said Samara Mullins, a neighbor further down Cemetery Hill Drive who says she didn’t know the family and didn’t hear anything either.
Still, she was feeling a lot of emotions.
“Anxiety for one because when you live alone you don’t know — two, you’re concerned about family members, everyone in the community is on edge a little bit right now,” she told news crews.
Tiffany Gandee was also initially worried for her family.
“To not know how it happened or who done it; I have five kids of my own and I’m scared.”
Sheriff Rutherford says at no time did the general public seem to be in danger, that this wasn’t a random act.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, his name hasn’t been released.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A dark colored minivan caused a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 near Gaskins Road on Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police say the van was speeding when the accident occurred.
- The Henrico County Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of N Parham Road. Police say there are currently no reported victims and they are working to ensure no one is injured.
- The Richmond Police Department made three arrests on Friday after a group of about 20 individuals walked through the fan and area around VCU. Two people were arrested for vandalism and another person was issued a reckless driving summons.
- An adult male was found dead on the steps of a residence in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue on Saturday morning.
- Man linked to violent threats made against Virginia Dominion solar construction site arrested in GeorgiaA man linked to several violent threats made to contract workers at the new Dominion solar panel construction site has been arrested, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.
- A man is fighting for his life after a Saturday morning convenience store shooting, according to the Richmond Police Department.
- Suffolk police say they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting that left another teenager dead at a Wawa Saturday night.
- Police in Tennessee have made an arrest after they say a man who never knew Caitlyn Kaufman opened fire on the 26-year-old nurse's SUV, killing her as she drove to work last week.
- FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The daughter of accused officer killer Fred Hopkins was arrested Friday evening and faces several charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer. Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 6:19 pm, according to booking records. She's charged with assault/beat/wound police serving process or while […]
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested a man linked to the death of Cory Hines, who died in the early hours of the morning on December 5. Jarrett Fitzgerald was taken into custody on December 8 on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in […]