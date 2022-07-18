ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple vehicles in Orange County have been reportedly burglarized in a residential area, leaving residents without credit cards and cash.

On July 18, 2022, the Orange County Sheriff’ Office received multiple calls about vehicle and residential break-ins.

Police said the suspects appeared to target unlocked vehicles in the area between the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Carpenters Mill Road in Barboursville.

The suspects reportedly stole cash and credit cards from the vehicles, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information related to any of these events is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-672-1200 and speak with Deputy Nolasco.

Police urge everyone to not leave any valuables in their vehicles and to keep doors locked.