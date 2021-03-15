Residents say they’re shocked after Chesterfield County abduction happens near their home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the Meadowville Landing community are reacting to a recent abduction.

Chesterfield County Police say a man assaulted then abducted a woman Saturday in the area near North White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane.

Officers arrested and charged 26-year-old, Drequan Maurice Franklin from Richmond, with abduction and various other charges.

Surveillance video from a home in the area showed Franklin exit his car, assault a woman and force her inside a car.

The video picked up screams from the woman saying “Get off of me” and “What is wrong with you?”

The car escaped from the area and then turned right onto North Enoch Road.

The woman was eventually found safe.

Pennie Smith, who has lived in the area for four years, said the incident happened close to her home. She said something like this never happens in her neighborhood.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood,” she said.

This past weekend kept Smith up all night, hoping it wasn’t one of her relatives.

“We have to come together as a community to help each other. Regardless if the young lady didn’t live here or live here she still was somebody’s daughter or somebody’s granddaughter,” she said.

Police say neither Franklin nor the victim were from the Meadowville Landing community, but they did know each other.

Franklin is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.