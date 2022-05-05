PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to search for a suspect connected to a shooting that happened at the athletic fields of Benton Middle School in Manassas.

Police said attempts to locate the suspect — identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries — have thus far been unsuccessful.

The school is located at 7411 Hoadly Road and the incident occurred May 1.

When officers arrived on scene, they witnessed a group of people fleeing the area before locating a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through a partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an additional $5,000 reward is being offered in connection to the arrest and conviction of the accused. The Police Department is also offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

READ MORE FOR BACKGROUND ON THE INCIDENT:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.